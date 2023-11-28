(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Roughly 10,000 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon in the Lake Norman area, according to authorities with Duke Energy.

The Duke Energy map shows about 6,000 without power near Lowesville and 3,000 without power near Denver. At this time, Duke Energy says the estimated time of restoration is by 3 p.m.

“This outage is due to broken equipment on a transmission line on the Lincoln County side of Lake Norman. We are seeing if we can reroute power for some of these customers. The estimated time of restoration is around 3 p.m.,” Duke Energy said to Queen City News.

Photo: Duke Energy

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.