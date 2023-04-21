KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 10th-grader was killed by an Amtrak train Friday morning in Kannapolis, according to officials.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on the track near 309 S. Main St.

Officials say two A.L. Brown High School students were on their way to school when they learned the train was coming. One of the students was able to get off the tracks uninjured.

The other student was struck by the train and died on the scene, officials said.

No additional information will be released as both students were juveniles; the incident occurred at a ‘non-designated crossing area.’