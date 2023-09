CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive house fire in east Charlotte Friday morning caused about $150,000 worth of damages, according to Charlotte Fire.

The incident happened Sept. 15, 2023, around 2:10 a.m. on the 4100 block of Donnybrook Place off Winedale Lane.

Officials say 30 firefighters controlled the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators could not determine the fire’s cause at this time.