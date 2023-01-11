A 57-year-old Lincolnton woman said she’ll take some of her $150,000 Powerball winnings and put them toward new knees.

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 57-year-old Lincolnton woman said she’ll take some of her $150,000 Powerball winnings and put them toward new knees.

When Ronda Isaac learned that her $3 Powerball ticket earned her the vast cash prize, she knew what she’d be getting.

“I finally get my new knees,” she laughed.

The mortician knew double knee replacement surgery was coming. Now, she can go under the knife. According to a 2020 Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research study, the average cost of one knee replacement surgery without complications is $29,300.

“When you work standing up all the time, that’s pretty exciting,” she said.

Isaac bought a Quick Pick ticket and used the NC Lottery Official Mobile App for Saturday’s drawing with Online Play.

“I like using the app because it’s just real convenient,” she said.

Isaac’s winning ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

Another lucky player, Rebecca Powell of Weaverville, also won $150,000 in the drawing.

“I was kind of in shock,” Isaac said. “I’ve never won any big prizes before.”

Isaac claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,876. Aside from knee surgery, she said she would save the rest.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $360 million jackpot or $188.7 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can get their Powerball tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million daily for education.

For details on how $5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Lincoln County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.