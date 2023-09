CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The spill happened near the 16500 block of Birkdale Commons Parkway on Labor Day, according to Charlotte Water.

Hey @birkdalevillage, we hope you’re having a fantastic Labor Day! @CLTWater notified us of flushing hydrants in the 16400 Blk of Birkdale Commons Pkwy. This is an important process that improves water quality. This will continue for at least 8-10hrs. No need to report. pic.twitter.com/baEKTgLVbF — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 4, 2023

On Monday, September 4, water officials confirmed that 16,250 gallons of wastewater reached McDowell Creek, which feeds into Moutain Island Lake and the Catawba River watershed.

According to authorities, a worker damaged a manhole, causing the overflow.

If you see or experience a wastewater overflow, call 311 or 704-336-7600 any time of day.