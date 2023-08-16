CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several school districts in the area are returning to school on Wednesday.

Gaston, Burke, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties all head back to the classroom on Wednesday.

Students also returned to Charlotte Prep for the first day of school on Wednesday following a fire that broke out in one of its buildings over the summer, causing severe damage. The cause of the fire has still not been released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools won’t start until Monday, August 28th.

Controversy erupted this summer when several area school districts announced they would bypass North Carolina state laws that say school can’t start before the end of August.

Cabarrus County went back last Thursday.“I’m curious to know how the counties are able to disregard that state law,” one parent asked Queen City News.