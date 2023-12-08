CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two overnight fires in the Charlotte area were accident in nature, the Charlotte Fire Department announced Friday.

The first incident occurred near 7500 Swans Run Road in south Charlotte shortly before midnight. About 30 firefighters controlled the second-floor fire withing 20 minutes. No injuries were reported and damage is estimated to be around $45,000.

The second incident occurred around 6100 Balsam Fir Drive in east Charlotte around 3 a.m. 30 firefighters were able to get control of the fire, which was located in a wall, within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported with damage estimates around $25,000.