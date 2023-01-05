CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A protestor who lost two fingers during a 2020 Charlotte protest filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday.

The suit takes issue with how police handled the protests related to George Floyd, a man who died during a Minneapolis arrest on May 25, 2020. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests.

Kyre Mitchell alleges the city and police used tactics that injured peaceful protestors in Uptown during a May 30, 2020, incident.

Read the lawsuit below. WARNING: There is graphic photos of Mitchell’s injury.

Lawyers say Mitchell lost two fingers on his right hand when a flashbang device used by officers exploded on him. Mitchell also suffered deep burns to his palm.

The suit alleges that Mitchell was “violently assaulted and permanently maimed by Defendants that night, who recklessly used weapons and other needlessly dangerous tactics under the guise of “crowd control” to suppress, deter, and injure Mr. Mitchell – and others who similarly sought to exercise their First Amendment right to peaceably protest police violence and brutality.”

Mitchell’s lawyers said CMPD used “tear gas, flashbangs and other chemical munitions” on Mitchell and others to “terrorize, retaliate and punish Mr. Mitchell and other protesters for peacefully protesting against systemic police violence.”

The suit named specific CMPD officers in the incident.