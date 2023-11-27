CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-month-long road closure at a busy section of Central Ave. begins on Monday.

Road closures are taking place at the intersection of Central Ave. and Piedmont Road and will go all the way down to Prospect Street.

The closure is because overhead power lines are being relocated underground.

Late February is the target completion date. Some business owners are a bit concerned about how the closures will impact business. “It kinda is scary because I don’t know what a road closure will do to us,” Sip City owner Yaz Humaideh told Queen City News.