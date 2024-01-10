UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims including a young child are safe following multiple overnight water rescues in Union County, officials with the Allen Volunteer Fire Department said Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to assist the Georgeville Fire Department on a water rescue call around 2 a.m. near 7500 Miami Church Road and were unable to locate anything. Two separate calls regarding an area near 4700 NC Highway 200 came in two hours later regarding a water rescue.

One victim was rescued from the first call and two victims including a child were rescued from the second incident. fire officials said.

“Turn around and don’t drown,” Allen fire officials said on social media, referring to travelers who might be thinking it’s safe to drive through flooded roadways.

Allen is near the cross sections of Mecklenburg, Union, and Cabarrus counties.