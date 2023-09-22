DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 34 years ago, Hurricane Hugo caused billions worth of damage across the Southeast.

At Davidson College, the real value of what was lost is hard to calculate.

Since before the Civil War, folks at the campus have had a heightened awareness of the towering natural beauty there. In 1986, Davidson became a national arboretum.

Just a few years later, Hugo blew through the campus on September 22, 1989.

“And you went outside, and it looked like a war zone,” said Davidson President Doug Hicks, who was a student at the time.

“Davidson is a beautiful arboretum with all these old oak trees and just a beautiful variety of trees, and many of them had been blown over,” he told Queen City News.

No one was injured and most campus buildings were not severely damaged, but Davidson was devastated. Hugo wiped out 230 trees including many with huge nostalgic value.

“The trees on the campus were absolutely destroyed,” said former Davidson president John Kuykendall was president of the college back then.

“This was an enormous tree in the front yard of the president’s house,” he said, scrolling through pictures of the scene.

“It was really a week or more of walking around campus in a state of disbelief,” Hicks remembers.

After Hugo, power on campus was out for a week. That’s when nearly 15 hundred students, as well as faculty members, came together to help clean up.

Kuykendall called it the “epitome of Davidson spirit.”

“All of the sudden, here are these young people who are out not waiting to be given directions or given encouragement or anything else,” Kuykendall said. “They were out doing the things they knew we could do. They were picking up branches, they were loading the trucks with branches.”

“We had to all mobilize,” Hicks says. “We didn’t have cell phones, we didn’t have electricity. We had to do it all in person. And we literally formed human brigades to move brush away to help the emergency crews.”

Davidson’s arboretum has recovered well since Hugo and trees remain an important source of the campus identity.

More than three decades later, that week working hand in hand remains fresh in their minds.

“It was just look, this is something that’s happening to our school, I’m going to be out there helping with this,’” said Kuykendall.

“That was a major commitment of the Davidson community,” Hicks recalled. “And I think for all of us, faculty, staff, neighbors, students, it’s an indelible memory of what Davidson means to us.”

The response during those days after Hugo exemplifies the sense of togetherness that’s deeply rooted in tradition.

“It was Davidson community defined,” says Hicks.