RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four North Carolinians cashed $50,000 from Monday’s Powerball drawing.

One of the four winners bought their ticket from the Raceway on East Main Street in Lincolnton. The other tickets were bought in Raleigh, Swannanoa, and Candler.

According to lottery officials, Wednesday’s $725 million Powerball jackpot ranks as the seventh largest ever.

“We have seen lots of great wins recently in both games, and we would love to see a jackpot win happen in North Carolina this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just make sure you know your odds and play smart. Good luck to everyone going for these huge jackpots.”