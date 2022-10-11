INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender love and care, but the person who’s keeping it clean may surprise you — an 81-year-old woman named Joan.

One thing you won’t see many people doing by themselves is picking up trash on the highway. But Joan Schuermeyer will. And the thing is, she does it for fun.

Once a week, along Highway 521 in Indian Land, drivers will see a little woman in an orange caution vest — And if you don’t know what she’s doing — she’s keeping Indian Land beautiful.

“A couple of years ago, we started picking up trash, the Lancaster County group [Indian Land Action Council] and once a month, and there’s no way that our little group can pick up from Sun City to Aldi’s once a month,” she said.

So, she decided to start doing it by herself, hauling in about five bags of trash a week on a hitch on the back of her Toyota Corolla.

“But then, I started picking up just from Sun City down to Doby’s Bridge thinking, ‘okay if I keep that cleaned up by myself then the rest of us…’ then that didn’t really work either. So, eventually, little by little, long story short, I go from Sun City down to Aldi’s,” Schuermeyer said.

It’s about a 4.5-mile trek. On average, she picks up trash for about five hours.

“But it looks so good when I’m finished,” she said.

Racking up about 15 miles of exercise in what she calls her clean-up outfit — blue striped socks and hiking shoes. Then she puts on her gloves and heads out to clean up the city, often getting down and dirty in the most extreme places.

“I don’t mind; as I said before, it feels good when I look back and see, this is God’s living room, you know when you invite someone into your home, you clean it up, and you make sure it’s nice and clean, well this is god’s living room,” she said.

She says what really moves her is what it looks like after she’s done.

“You know when you buy shoes, that little thing that goes into the shoe, lots of paper stuffed in there, it was all over the middle, both sides, and I picked up two bags full, picking just that stuff up, and when I look back, that’s the way it’s supposed to look,” she said.

On a busy highway with semi-trucks and distracted drivers, Schuermeyer says it doesn’t scare her.

“I always start out and say, ‘God, I know you’re protecting me.’ I keep in mind that everybody is safe, the cars are…people are alert, and God is protecting them along with me, and I have no problem, and I have no fear.”

One time, she found a brand-new pair of shoes in her size, a perk from the job, you could say. But one of her greatest finds helped someone else in need.

Schuermeyer says one day, she found five bank cards, gift cards, and a driver’s license and turned them in to the Lancaster County sheriff’s office, which was returned to their owner.

“So often I find a little bag like McDonald’s or something with what they don’t want in there, folded up and thrown out on the road.. and is that the way their house looks,” she said.

Schuermeyer says, “If I don’t do it, who will?”

She says she would love to see churches, schools, or individual people willing to adopt a small section.

But if not, and you want to come out and help, you can find more information on the Indian Land Council Facebook page.