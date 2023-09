CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A planned water outage will impact a south Charlotte area for about six to eight hours on Tuesday, according to Charlotte Water.

The outage will begin around 9 a.m. on the 3500 block of Selwyn Avenue near Park Road.

Officials say they will update the public when service is restored to the area.

To keep up with the latest, click here for @CLTWater’s X page.