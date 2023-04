CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Eight people were injured in an east Charlotte collision Tuesday afternoon, according to Medic.

The crash was reported around 2:00 p.m. and happened on Linda Lake Drive and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Paramedics say two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and six had minor injuries.

Details are extremely limited and this story will be updated as they’re received.