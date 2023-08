CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large dark brown longhorn bull was last seen in the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Road, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The 900-pound bull was observed trotting along the road around 9 p.m. Monday, August 7.

CMPD said Animal Care and Control are working with the owner to find the missing bull.

Photo: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

If you have seen the bull, you’re urged to maintain a safe distance and call 311.