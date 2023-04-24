CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than $30,000 of stolen equipment has put an area business owner’s future in jeopardy in a way he never imagined after thieves take everything he has used for more than a decade.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that between 4:25 and 4:43 a.m. Saturday morning, thieves broke into Spencer Ellington’s truck used for his business, and drove away.

Spencer Ellington said, “It felt like a gut punch. … Basically, I have to go back in time and start from scratch. It’s not like I’m a big corporation and can write it off and start another day.”

Ellington started Midwood Lawn and Landscaping in Charlotte more than a decade ago and has maintained the lawns of more than 60 customers.

He has had to pause and reevaluate his services since Friday, April 21, because his three mowers, other lawn care equipment, and truck used to transport it all, were taken from the 600 block of Pecan Avenue.

“If you took it, please just return it. That’s my livelihood. We’ll figure out another way to help you,” Ellington said of his message to the thieves.

The theft has hit time at a time when it has become difficult to secure used lawn care equipment.

April and May begin the peak lawn maintenance season, and most used equipment has been bought already.

Days after the theft of Ellington’s equipment, his customers started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help get his business back on track.

“It’s hard for me to ask for help,” he said. “They are more concerned about my well-being than they are about getting their yard mowed. That feels really nice, you know.”