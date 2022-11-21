SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week.

Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.

“Thank you on behalf of the Senate,” Ford said. “We couldn’t do what we do without you.”

The China Grove Republican told the crowd it was his first time at a deployment ceremony.

Company Skilled For D.C. Mission

The regiment, callsign “Killdevils,” is assigned to the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion (AOB), 449th Combat Aviation Brigade. The unit is a UH-60 Black Hawk unit with several aviation capabilities.

The company also works with the Department of Emergency Management as part of the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NC HART).

Captain Phil Howell and First Sgt. Charles Fitzpatrick will lead Charlie Company in the coming months with over 60 soldiers. Phil Howell told the group he looked forward to putting the soldiers’ training to the test.

“It is a humbling privilege for me to be a part of this great organization as we embark on such a great and unique mission set in our national capital.”

Howell’s parents, Phil and Vicki Howell, Howell’s parents, attended the event to support their son. They described how their son’s interest was piqued by watching helicopters take off as a young boy.

“He always wanted to fly,” Phil Howell said. “He spoke of how he’s grown as a leader of soldiers, “He’s gained so much trust. It’s a great opportunity for him. I know he’ll do a good job.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Vicki Howell also took pride in her son’s skills.

“To see him take off and land is awesome because it’s your child,” she said.