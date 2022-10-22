STACKER – Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in North Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

American Shad

– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Tar River

– Record set by R.S. Proctor in 1974

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 85 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Norman

– Record set by Joel Lineberger in 2004

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 4 lbs 5 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Danny Case in 1967

Bowfin

– Weight: 17 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Black River

– Record set by Gregory A. Demery Sr. in 1997

Brook Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Raven Fork

– Record set by G.L. Marshall Jr. in 1980

Brown Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Buckhall Creek

– Record set by Gregory D. Hughes in 1997

Brown Trout

– Weight: 24 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Nantahala River

– Record set by Rober L. Dyer in 1998

Carp

– Weight: 48 lbs 0 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by William Houston Jr. in 1986

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Gaston Reservoir

– Record set by John H. Leonard in 1968

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 40 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Fontana Reservoir

– Record set by P.P. Paine in 1971

Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Asheboro City Lake #4

– Record set by Dean Dixon in 1980

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 78 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Cape Fear River

– Record set by Brian Newberger in 2005

Flier Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 5 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Douglas N. McCall in 1990

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 13 lbs 22 oz

– Location: Kerr Lake

– Record set by Henry W. Proctor, Sr in 2003

Grass Carp

– Weight: 68 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Summerlins Pond – Leland

– Record set by David W. Stowell in 1998

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Private pond

– Record set by Sean Vanderburg in 2008

Hickory Shad

– Weight: 4 lbs 1 oz

– Location: Pitchkettle Creek

– Record set by Trey Maroules in 2004

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 15 lbs 14 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by William H. Wofford in 1991

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 15 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Intracoastal Waterway

– Record set by Kelly WIlliams in 2009

Muskellunge

– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Adger

– Record set by Richard W. Dodd in 2001

Northern Pike

– Weight: 11 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Lake James

– Record set by Keith Gilliam in 1978

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Trent River

– Record set by John Koonce in 2003

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 16 lbs 5 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Terry L. Gregory in 1989

Redbreast Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Big Swamp

– Record set by Ronald Stanley in 1983

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 4 lbs 15 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Travis Jackson in 2008

Redeye Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Deep River – Carbonton

– Record set by Robert W. Lytton in 1998

Redfin Pickerel

– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Gallberry Swamp

– Record set by Edward C. Davis in 1997

Sauger

– Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Norman Lake

– Record set by David Shook in 1971

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Hiwassee Reservoir

– Record set by Archie Lampkin in 1951

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 88 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Wylie

– Record set by Tony Crawford in 1993

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Lake Norman

– Record set by Eric M. Weir in 2003

Striped Bass

– Weight: 66 lbs

– Location: Hiwassee Reservoir

– Record set by Tyler Shields in 2012

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 33 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake James

– Record set by Gary D. Nanney in 1988

Walleye

– Weight: 13 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Chatuge

– Record set by Lamar L. Cofer in 1986

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz

– Location: McLeods Pond

– Record set by Emma Sears in 1976

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Kerr Reservoir

– Record set by Jim King in 1986

White Catfish

– Weight: 13 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake James

– Record set by Jerry W. Bentley in 1990

White Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Falls of the Neuse Reservoir

– Record set by Bob G. Williams, Jr. in 2001

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Indiantown Creek

– Record set by Evelyn G. Ethridge in 1990