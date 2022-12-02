ACC football fans have taken over Uptown Charlotte for the championship game at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night between Clemson and North Carolina.

The sporting events bring in big business for the Queen City. In 2021, four large-scale sporting events in Charlotte brought in an estimated $94.76 million.

“These are two passionate fan bases who are going to come to Charlotte, stay in our hotels, spend money on restaurants, patron our businesses, and it’s going to help the Charlotte economy,” said Miller Yoho, director of communications and marketing for the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation aims to drive economic impact through sporting events. They’re on the local organizing committee along with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority for this weekend’s ACC Championship game.

While we won’t know how many fans came to town and how much money they spent until after this weekend, we do know the ACC Football Championship brings in big bucks, historically.

A four-year average estimates 52,000 visitors, and nearly 31,000 hotel rooms, with a total economic impact of more than $29 million annually for this event.

“Games like this really mean a lot to people in Uptown and throughout Mecklenburg County,” Yoho said. “It’s exciting to have large football games, basketball games, and other events in Charlotte.”

Organizers are calling the relationship between Charlotte and the ACC a perfect marriage. With the conference moving its headquarters to the Queen City, some are already thinking of ways to bring more eyes to Uptown.

“We would love to be a part of the college football playoff,” Yoho said. “This year would be the 21st year of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in its existence, and to be able to welcome a college football playoff here — to host a championship game and be a part of the playoffs would be incredible for the city, county, and entire region.”

The college football playoff expansion is expected in 2024. The ACC Championship game between Clemson and UNC kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.