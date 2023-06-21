CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This isn’t your father’s summer camp.

When you think of summer camp, what comes to mind? Archery, swimming, s’mores, and the great outdoors?

You may want to rethink that because times are changing with camp options that are literally uplifting.

Wednesday, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport hosted a unique camp with sights set high on the wild blue yonder.

Welcome to Ace Camp, an Aerospace Career Education Academy for teens ages 13-18.

“It sounds weird, but this camp changed my life,” former camper and present camp volunteer Harrison Sagey explained.

Attending camp last summer, he found his passion. Today he is a student pilot working on his FAA Private Pilot’s license, with aspirations to be an airline pilot.

Harrison is a success story for the camp that advertises “Fueling dreams and propelling careers.” The mission of ACE Camp is to introduce young people to all things flying.

Sponsored by American Airlines and the brainchild of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, the weeklong summer camp offers aspiring aviators hands-on experience in aviation. Specifically, camp officials aim to motivate and increase minority participation in Aerospace careers.

American Airlines pilot and camp coordinator Captain Timothy Browne says only 4% of the pilot population consists of African American males and females. He believes it is time to introduce more young people to the flight deck.

“A lot of minority kids don’t think it’s an option,” Browne explained. “We want them to know they do have many options in aviation.”

Today campers got a behind-the-scenes look at American Airlines operations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

ACE Camper Morgan Johnson said,“ I really like camp. I am learning a lot of things about aviation I never knew before. Even though it seems hard and complicated, this is a field I want to be in.”

Captain Browne stresses, “We want to let campers know, especially the young girls and guys, that they can be pilots or work in any aerospace industry that appeals to them.”

What Browne wants campers to remember: “We would love for them to take away that yes, indeed, they can be in this profession.”

Know a young person who may be a good fit for ACE Camp? The application process can be competitive. Students need a good GPA and a strong interest in aviation. For more information see obap.org.