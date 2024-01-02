(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 485 Sunday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, on the I-485 Outer Loop at mile marker 54.

Troopers said a Dodge Charger was disabled in the right travel lane in a construction zone. A Toyota Camry traveling on the 485 Outer Loop in the right lane crashed into the disabled Charger, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as York Mobley Winstead, 31, of Indian Trail, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The disabled Dodge Charger did not have anyone inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

NC State Highway Patrol said their investigation determined alcohol was a possible factor in the deadly crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

This deadly incident remains under review.