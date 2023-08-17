CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a missing North Carolina woman’s name has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system database.

Police were made aware of a citizen entering Allisha Watts’ name into the database. CMPD says to make sure the information is accurate, they also submitted an entry of their own. The database is usually used after a case has been active for 180 days, and CMPD typically follows that protocol.

Watts was last seen a month ago at her boyfriend’s house in Charlotte. Two days later, investigators in Anson County found a man unresponsive in her Mercedes SUV, but there was no sign of Watts. She was reported missing the next day.