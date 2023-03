RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Amber Alert was cancelled, and a missing 3-year-old boy out of Rutherford County was found safe on Wednesday, March 22, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy, Malakai Greene, was believed to be with Alyssa Greene in a Gray 2012 Dodge Journey.

Officials believed the car may have been headed to the Charlotte area.