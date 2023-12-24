CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Airlines flight out of Charlotte was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday due to a possible mechanical issue.

Flight 2497 with service to Pensacola, Florida, landed shortly after takeoff due to the potential issue, officials said.

Emergency at @CLTAirport, plane landed and the emergency vehicles immediately followed. pic.twitter.com/uC7h6Bveeu — Austin Vohra (@AustinVohra) December 23, 2023

American Airlines told Queen City News they were working as quickly as possible so they don’t delay any holiday travel plans for its customers.

The exact cause of the emergency landing is still under investigation.