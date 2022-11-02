CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the past eight years, the owners of a home along Morningside Drive have decorated their front yard for Halloween. It has become a tradition in the neighborhood as the theme changes every year. This year the display brought neighbors together weeks before Halloween night.

People who live along Morningside Drive can’t help but let it be known that they are crazy for the annual Halloween display.

“A young kid was so excited the other day he couldn’t help it. He jumped out of the car and was like mom, you have to see this,” said Dale Pless, who puts together the display every year with his partner.

The skeletons and goblins are always plentiful here. Halloween is all about dressing up as some of those same characters, which sometimes can include a villain.

One week before Halloween, a real-life goblin stopped by the display and took a character from the display with them.

“And then when something bad happens that’s when you see that the neighborhood really loves you,” said Pless.

The love for the annual Halloween-decorated home and front yard prevented the villain from ruining Halloween for the entire neighborhood.

“How can you say hey no I am going to shut this down when you know there is an 8-year-old, every year they have been here,” said Pless. “We knew as soon as our friends and true supporters found out, they would all be here to support us, we knew that.”

Neighbors raised enough money to buy a replacement prop for the yard. For the two people behind the building the display, Halloween isn’t just another holiday.

“Halloween means something both to me and Matt very special. His father passed away when he was nine and that’s what they did. Halloween has always been important to him,” said Pless.

No matter what real-life scary scenario may happen, the Halloween tradition will always live on, creating new memories for another generation.

“To give them something to enjoy and look at. Where can you go nowadays and see something that is free,” said Pless.

The display is equipped with security cameras and the props are chained down just in case a villain decides to come back and strike again.