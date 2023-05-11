EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of the article said the incident happened Wednesday, May 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another CATS light rail derailed in Charlotte last month, Charlotte Area Transit System leaders confirmed.

Queen City News pressed officials for answers Thursday after a CATS source reported a car derailing inside the Southyard near Clanton Road in the South End area.

Photo of the derailment. Special to Queen City News

According to the source, the derailment was caused by wheel bearings freezing up on the train.

CATS leaders said the incident happened around 11:35 a.m. on April 11.

The LYNX Blue Line train was not in service when it “left its natural position on the track” while traveling at 5 mph.

CATS said the incident happened during routine testing following maintenance. No passengers were on board. The cause remained under investigation.

The same issue forced a “minor derailment” of a train with passengers on board in May 2022. That derailment was not made public until March 2023.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said after the first issue was reported that he received a text from former CATS CEO John Lewis that said:

“FYI, we just had a minor derailment of the Blue line train heading northbound at the Archdale Station, middle set of wheels came off the tracks, 36 people on board, no injuries, we have a bus bridge in place while we investigate.”

Queen City News reporter Will Lewis is looking into the latest derailment.