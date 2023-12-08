CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As Jewish people in the Charlotte area celebrate Hannukah and the festival of lights, darkness looms as antisemitic activity in the U.S. has risen at least 400 percent since the October 7th attack on Israel. That’s according to numbers from the Anti-Defamation League.

“I don’t ever remember a time in my life where I’ve ever been this worried day in and day out,” said Ariel DiDonato, who identifies as a conservative Jew.

Every year, DiDonato and her family go all out decorating for Hannukah. This year, however, they had second thoughts. DiDonato said it took them a month of conversations with their family, rabbi, and neighbors about whether the decorations meant to bring happiness would instead make them a target for evil.

“It came down to the fact where I wasn’t willing to take that joy and that excitement of this holiday and really what this holiday means away from my kids and away from our family in that experience,” said DiDonato.

Although their religions are different, DiDonato’s fears are similar to those of Palestinian-American Laith Shehadeh.

“Am I scared? No. Am I anxious? Yes,” said Shehadeh.

Just like antisemitism, Islamophobia has been on the rise as well. Since the attack in October, the Council on American Islamic Relations says there’s been a 172% increase in the complaints they’ve received for anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine bias. Despite that, just as DiDonato proudly displays her Judaism, Shehadeh has proudly displayed who he is, flying the Palestinian flag on his truck and wearing the traditional scarf. The same one that three Palestinian students in Vermont were wearing when they were shot.

“It’s an invitation, right? And it’s not an invitation for a confrontation. It’s an invitation for a conversation,” Shehadeh said.

However, in some instances, confrontation is what it invites. Shehadeh says he’s received several death threats on social media.

“I hope they kill your family. I hope they behead your babies. I hope that you have kids, and they get beheaded. I hope they flatten Gaza. I hope they turn Gaza into a parking lot. I have dozens of these,” Shehadeh said.

His friends have also been targets. He says one of them was spit at by someone in a truck with passengers displaying the Israeli flag. Regardless of those incidents, Shehadeh says he won’t back down from who he is, but wants to make his message clear.

“None of what we said is, okay, we support the killing of civilians. Oh, we support the extermination of Jews? Of course not,” Shehadeh said. “We want rights. We want to live in peace. We want to live with equality.” Sentiments that aren’t too dissimilar to thoise of DiDonato’s.

“I think we have to show that no matter what you believe in, whether you’re Jewish or not, it’s okay to show support and be proud of who you are,” DiDonato said.

As far as the holidays go, Hannukah wraps up the December 15th and Ramadan starts on the evening of March 10th, and both DiDonato and Shehadeh said they hope both Palestinians and Jews in the area can celebrate and enjoy the holiday season.