CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An apartment in south Charlotte went up in flames early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the blaze was reported at a complex on the 1800 block of Beacon Ridge Road just off of South Blvd.

Firefighters said smoke and fire were showing from the building when they arrived.

The fire was controlled in about 25 minutes, officials said. The cause was still under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.