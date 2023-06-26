North Mecklenburg County will get a new Apple store after the closure of the one in Northlake Mall earlier this year. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Birkdale Village is getting another big-name brand with an Apple store slated to join the evolving mixed-use development.

The Huntersville planning department confirmed Monday that the iPhone company will move into the former Pier 1 store.

In March, the Apple Store in Northlake Mall closed, leaving a void for the tech giant in northern Mecklenburg County.

The announcement comes as prominent retail and restaurant brands are coming to the development amid mass changes initiated by developer North American Properties. A Cheesecake Factory is moving into a space a block away from the future Apple Store.