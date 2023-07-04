(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Each person says they have a favorite spot on the lake to visit in North and South Carolina, and one boat rental company owner also knows the holiday is good for business.

From mullet wigs to patriotic kicks, there was a variety of July 4th attire at the lake.

Boat owners were rolling out flags and greeting family members on the lake where there was plenty of room for solo trips and large parties.

“We’ve been coming here for 12 years, 13 years, so we love it,” said Michelle Cashin, as her family prepared to launch from the Copperhead Island area in Charlotte.

Across the state line in South Carolina at the Buster Boyd boat ramp, the crowds keep growing

York county sheriff’s deputies blocked the entrance due to a packed parking lot.

“If our boats aren’t being rented, we are out there ourselves with our kids and our families and all our friends,” added William Sileo, owner and operator of Lake Wylie Boar Rentals, LLC in South Carolina.

No such luck for Sileo, as both of his boats were rented for the holiday. As soon as one boat comes in, it goes right back out.

“It’s always super busy, people love to be out here on the water,” added Sileo. “Definitely on a holiday like this, not only is it a big holiday for me as a business owner but for our country as a whole.”

Police were shutting down entrances to boat ramps as they got full, leaving some people to park on the street. Those on the water say having fun is good, but the main goal is to be safe on the water.

“We’ve never had an instance where anything bad has happened here,” said Cashin. “And the police are out there watching everybody. I feel pretty safe here.”

Some say they will be out on the water most of the day until area fireworks shows are finished. They are dreading wait in line to get the boat out of the water.