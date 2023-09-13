CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in the Great Falls area, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting happened Tuesday off of Old Winnsboro Road in Chester County.

Zyterrion Jamal White, 25, was taken into custody the evening of Monday, September 18, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

White was previously considered armed and dangerous during his time evading authorities. He was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, officials said.

These incidents occurred in Lancaster County, SC, on July 9, 2021. White was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10, 2022.

Chester officials say White was released on bond on May 20, 2022, and has since been monitored with an electronic ankle device.

White is described as a 5’9″ black male weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where White may be is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433.