CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least seven vehicles were involved in an early morning crash on I-85 near Concord and three people were injured, Charlotte Medic said on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident around dawn on I-85 southbound near Exit 48. All injuries being reported at this time are minor, Medic officials said in a social post. Southbound lanes have been closed. Three people suffered minor injuries. Medic initially reported four people were injured.

CMPD, CFD, Charlotte Medic, Cabarrus Medic, and Concord Police are among the departments that are responding to the scene.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time, and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.