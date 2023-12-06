CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Atrium Health announced on Wednesday that there will be visitor restrictions going into effect to combat the spread of illnesses during the respiratory virus season.

“It is essential we protect our most vulnerable patients during respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health. “We have seen in the past how these viruses, such as COVID-19, flu, and RSV can cause severe disease and even death.

Visitors who are 12 and under will not be allowed to visit starting Thursday. If it’s a dying family member, the care team can make arrangements, hospital administrative officials said.

“We recognize that visitor restrictions may be inconvenient for some, but they are temporary changes to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our patients, as well as our teammates and our community.”