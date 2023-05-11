BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Belmont’s monastic community is mourning the loss of a beloved monk, who died peacefully Thursday morning, according to Belmont Abbey College.

Father Francis, 90, was a member of the monastic community for 65 years and served as a priest for 59 years.

Father Francis (Courtesy: Belmont Abbey)

Celebrating his 90th birthday in Sept. 2022, Fr. Francis was the oldest member of Belmont Abbey’s community.

Known as the monastery’s ‘Mr. Fix-it,’ he had a workshop in the property’s basement and could always provide a screw or hammer when necessary.

Belmont Abbey’s website advised Fr. Francis dealt with more health issues as he got older and lived in the monastery’s infirmary, where he received ‘excellent care’ from the nurses.