BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Police said they have increased patrols after reported issues started at a shopping center near South Point High School.

Police said the issues have been happening for some time, and noted the crowd of after-school students led some to close their doors to customers for brief periods around the time school ends for the day, with some students staying around for hours waiting to be picked up by their parents.

“They’re all getting out around the same time and they really have nowhere to go,” said Adriana Phillips, who works in the shopping center.

Police said a recent fight involving juveniles in the shopping center led to more attention on the issues. They added that some parents may see the shopping center, known as the Belmont Town Center, as a way to “babysit” teens until they are picked up, which would create a liability issue for the businesses there.