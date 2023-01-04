BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Piedmont Lithium in conjunction with Tesla announced Wednesday.

The company will provide approximately 125,000 metric tons of lithium resources critical to Tesla’s EV fleet. Prices will be determined by market price, the company said.

“The electric vehicle and critical battery materials landscape has changed significantly since 2020 and this agreement reflects the importance of and growing demand for a North American lithium supply chain,” said Piedmont Lithium President and CEO Keith Phillips. “This agreement helps to ensure that these critical resources from Quebec remain in North America and support the mission of the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster the U.S. supply chain, the clean energy economy, and global decarbonization.”

Charlotte EV owner hits the road to test charger functionality

Reached in 2020, the agreement was expected to generate between 10-20% of Piedmont’s total revenue from a proposed mine-to-hydroxide project over the initial five-year term. Production of the lithium resources, known as spodumene concentrate, is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023.

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) brands itself as a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.