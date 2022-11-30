BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A familiar face is returning to Belmont to be its newest city manager.

On Nov. 14, the Belmont City Council unanimously approved the hire of former city manager Barry Webb to an interim role. Webb starts his job on Thursday.

Webb takes over from current city manager Adrian Miller who submitted his resignation to become Gastonia’s assistant city manager. Miller was assistant city manager when he took over for Webb in 2016.

Webb served as city manager from 2000 to 2016. Since his retirement, he has served as interim town manager and part-time project coordinator for Dallas, N.C. He also had stops as town manager in Cornelius and Matthews.

In a press release, the council charged Webb to help with the transition of hiring a new city manager over the next few months.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

“We look forward to having Barry help us during the city manager transition period,” Mayor Charlie Martin said.

Martin boasted of Webb’s past credentials while wishing Miller the best in his new role in Gastonia.

“The City of Gastonia is lucky to have (Miller) on their leadership team,” Martin said.

Webb’s exit from his Belmont role in 2016 is not without controversy.

According to The Gaston Gazette, he was charged twice (2009 and 2015) with driving while impaired during his tenure. Webb fought the second charge, in which he was driving along Berryhill Road in Mecklenburg County. In that instance, he was found not guilty.

During that exit, Webb was part of an investigation of the city’s police department. He hired a local independent firm, but refused to release a full report of those findings. After the examination, he decided to fire former police chief Charlie Franklin with the support of the city council.