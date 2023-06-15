BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles died from an apparent drug overdose in Belmont on Jan. 10, 2023, according to the police department.

After investigation, detectives found evidence that Sage Wright, 31, sold fentanyl to the kids before they died.

He was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to sell and deliver

Death by distribution

Police say autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed the juveniles died from an illegal drug overdose.

Wright is being held at the Gaston County Jail when charges were taken out by Belmont detectives.