STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin.

Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.

Officers searched Evans’s car and found several items of drug paraphernalia (digital scales, straws, burnt foil). They also seized approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine and .26 grams of black tar heroin.

Police charged Evans with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. The suspect is in jail under a $10,000 secured bond.