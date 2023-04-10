CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A beloved Charlotte restaurant, Gus’ Sir Beef, posted on their Facebook that they would have to close their doors for good.

In 1968 Gus’ Sir Beef opened serving Charlotte farm fresh vegetables and delicious food, their website says. The brainchild of Gus and Calliope Bacogeorge, the restaurant has been at 4101 Monroe Road, its original location, since August 2000.

Since Gus’s and later Calliope’s passing, the restaurant has been run by the Bacogeorge’s sons.

In a Facebook post, which can be read below. the restaurant said they have been working to keep that aging building up and running; however, the financial strain COVID-19 put on the business caused repair funds to dwindle.

The post continued, advising that the rain and cold temperatures from late December through early January caused parts of the roof to fail, and the repairs would cost too much to afford. Gus’ Sir Beef has been closed since the roof failure.

After much prayer and thought, they have decided to permanently close Gus’ Sir Beef’s and will not reopen.

“It’s not just me; it’s not just a landmark, it is not just my parents’ legacy, it’s a part of me,” the post read. “It’s a place rich of heart and memories. A place rich in friendships and family ties. It transcended a humble dining experience and became a living history to people, myself, and my siblings. It’s the legacy that Gus and Calliope Bacogeorge wanted it to be.”