BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Gaston County Police charged a Bessemer City man with possessing child pornography as part of an operation involving state and national agencies.

Authorities got a search warrant and found 35-year-old Scott Charles Beam, of 214 W. Highway 161, with child pornography.

The Jan. 3-4 operation included the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations. The group got over seventeen (17) different cyber tips through the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Beam is at the Gaston County Jail under a $225,000 bond.

The investigations continue, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.