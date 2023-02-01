CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City is ready to get in ‘Formation’ as Beyoncé is set to bring her Renaissance World Tour to Charlotte this summer.

The world-famous singer will appear at Bank of America Stadium on August 9. When news went out Wednesday morning of the concert announcement, there were already requests for tickets.

Miguel Fuller, morning show host at radio station Hits 96.1, said they started receiving messages immediately following the official announcement, even from unlikely sources.

“You have people who you haven’t spoken to in years going, ‘Hey, how’re you doing? Hope everybody’s well. So, what about Beyonce?’,” said Fuller.

While the announcement itself is significant, this comes on top of a number of concerts that have happened or are set to happen at Bank of America Stadium.

Graham St. Pub and Patio, which is located next to the stadium, noted crowds for concerts and festivals there have also been compared to Panthers home games.

“Sometimes even bigger,” said pub owner Dimitri Maheras.

Pre-sale for the tickets is reported to be staggered, starting February 20.

The 28-time Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album “Renaissance” last July.

More information on her tour can be found here.