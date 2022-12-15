BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs.

The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.

Hensley was not in the truck when the wreck happened.

According to the August town newsletter, Hensley had recently celebrated his 80th birthday. The newsletter said the man was a valued Public Works staff member.

N.C. Highway Patrol and Boiling Springs Police are investigating the fatal wreck.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to The Shelby Star, Casey Martin Drive is a short section of the street off Stadium Drive that is under the town’s jurisdiction but still on the university campus. It’s north of the football stadium.