Several agencies teamed up in the arrest of Boone resident Jonathan Tyrone Tatum II.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several agencies teamed up in the arrest of Boone resident Jonathan Tyrone Tatum II.

Authorities arrested Tatum on Jan. 10 during an investigation led by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the arrest.

Charges against Tatum include:

• Four counts of Felony Traffick in Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

• Felony Deliver Methamphetamine

• Felony Sell Methamphetamine

• Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

• Felony Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place

This joint investigation started in early 2022 and continued through this past December, leading to an arrest on Jan. 10. During the investigation, the agencies got several ounces of methamphetamine in a Tatum sale. They also monitored the suspect as he trafficked 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine from Boone to Ashe County.

Tatum is in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.