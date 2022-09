MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack Bradley Smith was identified as the deceased man.

Officials say around 6:20 p.m., during a routine check, detention staff in the Burke County Jail found Smith unresponsive in his cell.

Staff performed CPR until EMS arrived on the scene and took over; they declared him deceased around 7:10 p.m.

NCSBI is investigating the situation.