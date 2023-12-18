CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A resident suffered serious burns and suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in west Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Monday.

Fire crews responded to calls shortly after midnight regarding the blaze near 1900 Berryhill Road. One patient was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious burns. Medic later said the patient suffered life-threatening injuries.

30 firefighters were able to contain the fire within four minutes.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and this is an active investigation.