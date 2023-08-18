Rowan County School officials say a school activity bus collided with a motorcycle on Thursday, but no staff or students suffered injuries.

School officials say the North Rowan Middle School girls’ softball team was returning from a game in Mooresville when a motorcycle collided with the activity bus in the western Rowan area.

The road incident occurred on N.C. 801

A N.C. State Highway Patrol official said the motorcycle driver, 26-year-old Jesse Regrut, was severely injured in the crash. Emergency personnel transported the China Grove resident to CMC Main after the crash.

Seven people were on the bus. Officials say they all were transferred to another bus and transferred to the local hospital for evaluation out of an abundance of caution.

