CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a week campers have had marked on the calendar all year: The Special Olympics Athletic Retreat.

It’s best described as “Fun!” according to one camper.

“It’s really cool to see them come out and be like, ‘well, I’ve been here for ten years, and this is something I haven’t seen,’” said Leadership Coordinator Grace Flanagan.

While fun is a given, this year’s partnership with the First Tee of Greater Charlotte is new.

“I have played golf a lot of times before, and I can say I’m pretty much a pro at it,” said camper Frank Cannon.

“When you swing it out there, it’s really far,” described another camper.

This year, 300 campers and 400 volunteers participated in Camp SOAR, which Bob Bowler started 22 years ago with just 54 campers.

“The volunteers, the campers, Bob,” listed camper Jason Toot. “He puts this thing together for everyone, and we just have so much fun.”

At Camp SOAR, confidence is contagious.

“I just concentrated and took a breath and didn’t go too fast,” said Alphonzo McDonald as he described his basketball skills. “Nine in a row! That’s how you do it!”

High fives and hugs are always in full supply.

But the annual reunion with friends keeps everyone coming back for more.

“Just super fun,” said camp volunteer Jordyn Miller, “and it just feels good helping out and seeing them have fun.”

The week of fun wraps up with a dance for all campers on Friday.

For more information on Camp SOAR, click here.