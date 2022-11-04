CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are four more days until Election Day and Mecklenburg County early voting ends on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Almost 170,000 Mecklenburg County residents have already cast their ballots — and if you haven’t, you’ve still got time to get it done.

Candidates aren’t slowing down until every vote is counted, as this election season has been especially contentious, obviously across the country, but especially here in North Carolina.

Eric Heberlig said campaign ads and events are no longer the focus for candidates now, this late in the game.

“At this point, it’s all get out the vote. Go through the list of voters that have already turned out for early voting, focus on those who have traditionally voted but not showed up at the polls yet. If there are demographics or particular groups of voters that you think your message particular way targets that traditionally don’t vote that you can, but are registered, and you can get them to the polls,” Heberlig said.

Republican U.S. Senate Candidate, Congressman Ted Budd, continues to run his campaign in high gear, literally and figuratively.

“We’re in race city right now. We’re up in Mooresville. So we’re not going to let up until we see the checkered flag. And we’re just going to run hard all the way through polls closing Tuesday evening,” Budd told Queen City News on the phone.

Budd had three events on Friday. He’s been traveling around North Carolina, speaking to voters, for months. Recent polls show it’s been paying off, with Budd starting to lead the race ahead of his Democratic opponent, former North Carolina Chief Justice, Cheri Beasley.

“I don’t have much of a voice. But I’ve got great energy, and we’re just we’re gonna run hard. And what motivates me is seeing how bad Joe Biden has hurt our country in the last two years,” Budd said.

Queen City News reached out to Beasley’s team to find out how she was spending her final days campaigning but did not hear back.

Eric Heberlig, a Political Scientist from UNCC, said although Beasley and Budd’s race might be getting the most attention, North Carolina’s General Assembly races could have a big impact on state politics going forward.

“It’s those suburban districts that have flipped back and forth in the preceding elections, they are ones that have been traditionally Republican but have moved towards the Democrats in the Trump era. Those are the districts that are going to determine whether the Republicans get a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the legislature, and therefore have the ability to pass legislation without really having to negotiate with Governor Cooper,” Heberlig said.

Heberlig is keeping an eye on house District 98’s race, between Republican incumbent John Bradford and Democratic candidate Christy Clark. It’s predicted to be one of the closest races statewide.

Kyle Luebke, who ran as a Republican for the Charlotte City Council, thinks candidates need to be spending the majority of their final hours at early voting sites.

“I was at our early voting location here in South Park every single day. And I think that was very beneficial for me because, in my race, I won most of the South Charlotte precincts. Because people were getting to know me and getting to understand who I was,” Luebke said.